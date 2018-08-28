Israel Destroys Family Home of Killed Palestinian Teenager (VIDEO)

Israeli forces have demolished the family home of the Palestinian teenager who was recently killed in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army said on Tuesday it had destroyed the family home of Mohammed Dar Youssef in the village of Kobar, north of Ramallah.

Dar Youssef, 17, was shot dead by a resident of the Adam settlement, south-east of the city. Israeli authorities accused him of stabbing three Israelis, one fatally.

Some violence broke out on Tuesday between Palestinians protesting the demolition and soldiers in the West Bank during the early hours of the morning, the military and witnesses said.

Israel authorized plans for more than 1,000 new homes in settlements in the occupied West Bank on August 22, including 370 in the Adam settlement.

