Israel Destroys Water Pipeline in Palestinian Village

Israeli bulldozers destroyed a water pipeline supplying the northern Jordan Valley village of Ras Al-Ahmar with fresh drinking water, early yesterday.

According to a local official, Mutaz Bisharat, four Israeli bulldozers raided the Ras Al-Ahmar village along with seven Israeli military jeeps and began to destroy the water pipeline.

Early this morning Israeli forces destroyed a water pipeline supplying drinking water for the Palestinians in the occupied village of Ras al-Ahmar. https://t.co/Ht1HzA5Nnz pic.twitter.com/W6uf1gFlNS — The IMEU (@theIMEU) July 25, 2018

Bisharat added that Israeli bulldozers razed the land for five hours to create a military road.

He pointed out that the destroyed water pipeline was used by local Palestinian farmers for drinking water and to irrigate their lands.

Israeli bulldozers destroyed a water pipeline supplying the northern Jordan Valley village of Ras al-Ahmar with fresh drinking water, on predawn Wednesday.https://t.co/uApkD1Y3sc pic.twitter.com/pq9QGnN9Ew — Aoude (@AoudeA) July 25, 2018

Israeli forces destroyed the water pipeline and created a 2.5 kilometer-long road linking the main road of Ras Al-Ahmar village to the Msheibek area, which Israel declared a closed military zone.

Locals told Ma’an that while Israeli forces razed the land, Palestinian residents were prevented from entering or exiting the area.

Khirbet Ras Al-Ahmar is one of approximately 180 Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank on lands designated as “Area C” – the area of the West Bank under full Israeli security and civilian control – according to Israeli human rights NGO B’Tselem.

The village is often raided by Israeli forces, who hold various military operations in the area, forcing residents of the village to leave their homes for several hours or even days.

A kindergarten & women’s community centre was demolished by Israel in Palestinian community of Jabal al Baba in Area C of the West Bank. Israel’s attacks on Palestinian educational facilities continues. Forcible transfer of such communities is a war crime https://t.co/Q25SAqxhBY pic.twitter.com/flrKcTFy29 — Joseph Willits (@josephwillits) July 25, 2018

Additionally, the village is a designated Israeli military “firing zone”.

Nearly 20 percent of the occupied West Bank has been declared “firing zones” since the 1970s, but according to the UN, nearly 80 percent of these areas are not in fact used for military training.

Israel refuses Palestinian requests for buildings permits in the West Bank & designated large swathes of territory as state lands, natural reserves & IDF firing zones to outlaw Palestinian residence there https://t.co/Kibx5TjFV1 — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) May 2, 2018

Rights groups have accused Israel of declaring some parts of the West Bank as firing zones in an attempt to annex them.

