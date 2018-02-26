Israel Detains 10 Ahed Tamimi Relatives, Teen Who Was Shot in the Face (VIDEO)

Nearly 10 Palestinians, including five minors, were abducted and detained by the Israeli forces, during a raid in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh village, in the early hours of Monday, Haaretz has reported.

All of those arrested belong to the Tamimi family, linked to 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian teen who is currently in detention and awaiting her trial for slapping an Israeli soldier. She has become an international symbol of the Palestinian resistance.

Remember when Israel arrested Ahed Tamimi in the middle of the night? They just did the same thing with at least 9 of her relatives. pic.twitter.com/ywtE6g8CqB — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 26, 2018

Tamimi was charged with aggravated assault, obstructing the work of soldiers, and incitement, among other charges on Jan. 2. She was arrested on Dec. 19 after a video of her slapping two Israeli soldiers outside her home in the occupied West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, in mid-December went viral.

Among those detained is the 15-year-old cousin of Ahed Tamimi, Mohammed Tamimi, who was hit by a rubber bullet fired by an Israeli soldier, also the cause of her altercation with the Israeli police.

Ahed Tamimi’s 15-year-old cousin was detained in a pre-dawn raid. He has been missing part of his skull since December, when he was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier. https://t.co/CqxhDVMIPH — The Intercept (@theintercept) February 26, 2018

He had been hit a day before the row between Ahed and the soldiers, which seems to have resulted in her emotional outburst against the soldiers.

Mohammed required an “intensive surgery, where part of his skull was removed, in order to dislodge the rubber bullet,” Amnesty International had reported. He was released upon interrogation by the police, the military confirmed.

Initial reports: Israeli occupying forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer/skunk-water cannon, raided #NabiSaleh village this morning. They arrested 10 young men and children from #AhedTamimi family, between the ages of 12-30, and took them to an unknown location. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/ESe4Vo7Qi9 — Palestine PLO-NAD (@nadplo) February 26, 2018

The Israeli occupation has been actively persecuting the family for decades over their weekly protests against the theft of their lands in favor of the illegal Jewish settlement of Halamish near their villages. Several members of the family have been detained and killed over the years.

The Palestinian Detainees Ministry has warned of a sharp uptick in Israeli abductions of children, and constant violent home invasions and searches, with families living in fear, the International Middle East Media Center, IMEMC, has reported.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)