Israel Detains 28 Palestinian Journalists: Ministry

Israeli troops detain a Palestinian journalist at a protest against the illegal settlement outpost of Adei Ad in the West Bank. (Photo: Oren Ziv, Activestills.org)

The Palestinian Ministry of Information said there are 28 Palestinian journalists in Israeli jails, deprived of their legal rights, Palestine Information Center (PIC) reported.

In a report released on the Palestinian Prisoner Day that fell on Monday, the ministry affirmed, “the detained journalists are exposed to serious violations of the international law.”

The ministry’s report explained, “the journalists suffer from the policy of extendable administrative detention with no indictment or trial and receive court verdicts issued by military courts, while many others who have health problems are medically neglected,” PIC noted.

To give free access to reality without alteration is essential to ensure full freedom to the press. Israel blocks Palestinian voices pic.twitter.com/wNn8SeAoDb — stefania_Palestine (@stefaniafoddis1) April 4, 2017

Other punitive measures against Palestinian journalists in Israeli jails include deporting them from their places of residence and placing them under house arrest, the report noted.

The ministry called for an international intervention to stop abuses and violations against Palestinian media workers, and to pressure Israel to release all Palestinian journalists held in its jails. Palestinian journalist Mohammed Al-Qeeq has gone on hunger strike several times in Israeli jails demanding his freedom after Israel detained him without charge or trial.

(PC, PIC, Social Media)