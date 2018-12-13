Israel Detains 6-Year-Old Palestinian in Hebron (VIDEO)

Israeli forces seized a six-year-old Palestinian child in Hebron (Al-Khalil), and detained him without family members for an hour, reported B’Tselem.

The incident took place on November 25, at aroun2 pmpm, when Israeli forces seized 15-year-old ‘Abd a-Rahman Abu Daoud, and six-year-old Zeid Taha.

Both children were then taken to so-called “Pharmacy Checkpoint” in the segregated city. Abu Daoud was then transferred to Ofer Prison and ultimately sentenced to three months in prison.

Zeid, meanwhile, was moved to two further checkpoints, before being handed over to Palestinian Authority police.

Zeid told B’Tselem researchers:

“The policemen took me into Abu a-Rish Checkpoint (the Pharmacy Checkpoint) and kept me shut in a room there for about an hour … I cried and the soldiers cursed me. Then they put me iina white car. I heard the other boy who was arrested with me asking a woman soldier where they were taking us, and she answered, ‘To prison’.”

His mother – Falestin Taha, 26, a married mother of three – told B’Tselem:

“I couldn’t have imagined that the military would arrest such a young boy. I was shocked and terribly worried. I kept imagining Taha all alone with armed Israeli soldiers.”

Israel detained over 900 #Palestinian children since start of 2018. According to #prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,580 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, of whom 250 are #child prisoners and 35 are under the age of 16 years.https://t.co/kdorSCSUy1 pic.twitter.com/oflgV27l8b — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) November 24, 2018

According to the mother,

“Zeid is still very scared and anxious. He’s not ready to be apart from me even for a moment. He isn’t even willing to sleep in his own bed. He sleeps holding on to me.”

B’Tselem added that “this is not the first time that Israeli security forces have illegally detained a child below the age of criminal responsibility.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)