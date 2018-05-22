Israel Detains Ahed Tamimi’s Injured Cousin

May 22, 2018 Blog, News
Israeli forces arrested Palestinian teenger Muhammad Fadel Tamimi. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli occupation forces released Ahed Tamimi’s cousin Muhammad last night after detaining him for a few hours from the village of Nabi Saleh.

The 15-year-old, who has previously lost a third of his skull after being shot in the head by an Israeli soldier, was released after occupation forces found that his health condition was unstable.

Muhammad was wounded by rubber-coated steel bullet fired by Israeli soldiers on 15 December 2017during protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Muhammad was playing football with his friends in the village when the bullet hit him in the face and settled near his brain. He underwent surgery to remove the bullet and parts of his skull to help reduce the pressure on his swollen brain.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

