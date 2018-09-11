Israel Detains Palestinian Activist Hasan Karajeh for the Third Time

Israeli forces detained rights activist Hasan Karajeh after raiding and searching his home in the village of Safa, in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, this morning.

Locals said that Israeli soldiers searched Karajeh’s family house before detaining him.

Israeli occupation forces have arrested former prisoners & Palestinian youth activists Hasan Karajeh (pictured), Haitham Siyaj & Saif al-Idrisi. All three have previously been detained without charge or trial by Israeli army & PA.https://t.co/JC4kzzBsIwhttps://t.co/y4O3pINBW0 pic.twitter.com/kpBeF8l7lk — Ben White (@benabyad) September 11, 2018

Karajeh was then transferred to an unknown location.

This is the third time Karajeh has been detained by Israel, he was released from Israeli prisons last year; he was previously detained twice, once in 2013 and again in 2016.

The human rights youth activist was the Ambassador of Arab Youth at the Arab League and has previously represented Palestine at several international conferences and platforms.

Last night, #Israeli forces detained, for the third time, rights activist Hasan Karajeh after raiding his home in Saffa village in the OPT. Hasan was released less than a year ago after spending 18 months in administrative detention, without charge or trial. pic.twitter.com/ZgythSnYJw — Laith Abu Zeyad (@laithzia) September 11, 2018

Israeli forces detained another two Palestinian during raids carried out across the West Bank at dawn today.

Another former prisoner was also detained from Ramallah and identified by locals as Haitham Siyaj.

Israeli forces detained a Palestinian youth identified as Muhammad Al-Hilw from the Hizma town east of Jerusalem.

In the central West Bank district of Bethlehem, Israeli forces summoned brothers Nur and Said Mahmoud Al-Umour, from the Tuqu town in southern Bethlehem, in for questioning.

Palestinians have been arrested by Jews for 11 years under "administrative detention"¹! [Most common charge is stone-throwing] [There are 7,000 Palestinian prisoners in 17 jails of Jews] [¹ Imprisonment, which can be extended many times, for 6 months without trial, charge] — WOMANIZER (@B4DW34TH3R) September 10, 2018

According to a report published yesterday, there are currently 6,000 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)