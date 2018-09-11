Israel Detains Palestinian Activist Hasan Karajeh for the Third Time

Israeli forces detained rights activist Hasan Karajeh after raiding his home in Safa, West Bank. (Photo: via Facebook)

Israeli forces detained rights activist Hasan Karajeh after raiding and searching his home in the village of Safa, in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, this morning.

Locals said that Israeli soldiers searched Karajeh’s family house before detaining him.

Karajeh was then transferred to an unknown location.

This is the third time Karajeh has been detained by Israel, he was released from Israeli prisons last year; he was previously detained twice, once in 2013 and again in 2016.

The human rights youth activist was the Ambassador of Arab Youth at the Arab League and has previously represented Palestine at several international conferences and platforms.

Israeli forces detained another two Palestinian during raids carried out across the West Bank at dawn today.

Another former prisoner was also detained from Ramallah and identified by locals as Haitham Siyaj.

Israeli forces detained a Palestinian youth identified as Muhammad Al-Hilw from the Hizma town east of Jerusalem.

In the central West Bank district of Bethlehem, Israeli forces summoned brothers Nur and Said Mahmoud Al-Umour, from the Tuqu town in southern Bethlehem, in for questioning.

According to a report published yesterday, there are currently 6,000 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

