Israel Detains Palestinian Mothers Visiting Jailed Sons

Israeli authorities have detained two mothers of Palestinian prisoners as they were visiting them in the Rimon prison facility.

The mothers are from the Tuqu’ town east of Bethlehem. Their children, Mohamed, Mahmoud, and Zayd were detained in 2008, 2012, 2017, respectively, Quds Press reported.

Mohamed Al-Badan was shot, wounded and arrested in 2008 from inside the Gilo settlement, an illegal Jewish settlement built on annexed land of the Beit Jala town in east Jerusalem. He underwent surgery that had seen his intestines partially removed.

Mohmoud al-Badan, 17, was detained from home in 2012 by a 15-strong Israeli force who beat him up with sharp tools and clubs, causing bruises and bleeding throughout his body, according to his lawyer from the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club centre.

Their cousin Zayd al-Badan, at 24, was detained from home in November 2017, alongside 16 others from around the West Bank on the day.

Family visits, once allowed, take place every two weeks for 45 minutes and are restricted to first-degree relative. All visitors, except Jerusalem ID holders, must apply for entry permits to Israel through International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Over the last 45 years, an estimated 10,000 Palestinian women have been arrested or detained under Israeli military orders, shows statics from Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association (Addameer).

Israel’s prison authorities and military forces recruit women soldiers to detain, and accompany women prisoners during transfers; however, they are no less violent than male soldiers.

An Israeli NGO, Break the Silence, revealed in a study that:

“Women soldiers deploy violent methods of control against Palestinian men and women in an effort to seek respect and recognition from male soldiers and their superiors.”

There are 6036 political prisoners in Israeli jails, according to Addameer’s latest toll.

