Israel Hayom reported, Thursday, that Israel is disappointed with the appointment of Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell as the new EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

According to the newspaper, Borrell will replace the current High Representative, Federica Mogherini, who was an unpopular figure in Israel because of her stubborn support for the Iran nuclear deal and for her relatively pro-Palestinian tendencies.

Israel disappointed with appointment of new EU foreign minister https://t.co/Dy81eWjNFx pic.twitter.com/undDAPXE4M — Detox mind (@UMMnews) July 5, 2019

Following the European Parliamentary elections – wherein traditionally dominant factions lost ground – Israel was hoping for a shift in foreign policy toward the Right.

The election of Borrell by European leaders as the new High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in addition to other appointments shows that sympathy for a deal with Iran and Palestinians will continue along with a hostile position toward the United States and Israel, reported the Hebrew newspaper.

Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has been appointed as the next high representative of the EU for Foreign Policy.

Last year, he denounced Netanyahu’s ‘warlike arrogance’ and advocated for unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood. pic.twitter.com/vpeAYyyCWI — Women For Palestine (@WomenForPal) July 4, 2019

Israel Hayom claimed that Borrell was an easily provoked and sharp-tongued man, noting that a few months ago, social media users in Europe circulated a video showing him leaving a live interview because he did not like the questions.

Borrell volunteered many years ago in the Kibbutz in Israel where he met his first wife; however, more recently he has criticized Israel.

🇪🇸 #Spain : The Spanish government will promote a European move to recognize Palestine as an independent state, and if the move fails, the government will consider a Spain-only recognition, according to Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/nQ3WzdqlH7 — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) September 23, 2018

About a year ago, Borrell suggested that the EU and its member states should unilaterally recognize the Palestinian state. He even threatened that Spain would do so unilaterally, though this did not occur.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)