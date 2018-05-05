Israel Drops Candidacy for UN Security Council Seat

United Nations Security Council in New York. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Israeli released a statement saying it would withdraw its candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council.

The Israeli Delegation to the UN wrote:

“After consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council.”

A UN source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Israel pulled out of the race for a Security Council seat in 2019- 20 because of its low chance of winning.

Earlier this month, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Riad al Maliki, said that his country had enough support to block Israel’s access.

He also added:

“A regime that violates international laws and conventions, that violates UN resolutions and principles, cannot sit down to dictate the fate of security and peace around the world.”

Israel’s exit leaves just Germany or Belgium as candidates for seats at the council.

(PressTV, PC, Social Media)

