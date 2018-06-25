Israel Evacuates 21 Palestinian Families in Jordan Valley

Israeli occupation authorities delivered evacuation notices to 21 Palestinian families in the Jordan Valley area of the northern occupied West Bank late Thursday night, in order to make way for active military training.

Locals told Ma’an that Israeli occupation forces delivered notices to 21 families in Khirbet Humsa, in the Tubas district, ordering them to evacuate their homes from 6 am to 8 pm for military training in the area.

Palestinian residents of the Jordan Valley regularly face evacuations and interruption due to Israeli military exercises on or near their land. The district of Tubas, meanwhile, is one of the occupied West Bank’s most important agricultural centers.

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

