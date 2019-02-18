Israel Evicts Palestinian Family from Jerusalem Home (VIDEO)

February 18, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli police evicting a Palestinian family from their home in Jerusalem's Old City. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli police on Sunday evicted a Palestinian family from their home in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City after the Israeli supreme court ruled Jewish settlers were the rightful owners.

An AFP photographer said residents of the neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem scuffled with police, who stood guard as about a dozen Israeli settlers took possession of the large building.

Rania Abu Assab, who lived in the house with her husband, their children, and his aunt, stood weeping outside as the settlers raised the Israeli flag on the roof.

She said:

“We live there, it’s my house, it’s my whole life. They took everything.”

She said the family was compelled to leave behind all their furniture and belongings. Her husband Hatem and son Mehdi were arrested by Israeli forces after they were physically assaulted, witnesses said.

An Israeli police spokesperson told AFP but could not say if they were subsequently released:

“They disturbed police activities.”

Ir Amim, an Israeli watchdog group which monitors settlement activity in Jerusalem, reported on February 3 that the Abu Assab family had been served an eviction notice ordering them to vacate the property by February 28.

It said family members had lived there since the 1960s but Palestinian sources said the Abu Assab family had lived in the home for three generations since 1952.

East Jerusalem was occupied during that conflict by Jordan until the 1967 Six Day War, when it was seized by Israel and subsequently annexed, moves never recognized by the international community.

There is an estimated population of around 200,000 Jewish settlers living in occupied East Jerusalem, alongside about 250,000 original Palestinian residents.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

