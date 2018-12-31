Israel Exhibits Stolen West Bank Artifacts at Jerusalem Museum

Israel has exhibited artifacts stolen from the occupied West Bank at a Jerusalem museum, an Israeli newspaper reported Monday.

Twenty artifacts – out of an estimated 40,000 confiscated in 1967 – are currently on display, Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

The purloined artifacts reportedly include a number of ancient coins and bowls.

For the last four decades, the artifacts remained in the Israeli authorities’ possession “with no means of ascertaining their provenance”, the paper reported.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency condemned the looting of Palestinian antiquities.

The display of stolen artifacts, the news agency asserted today, “violates international law… which prohibits an occupying power from… carrying out archaeological excavations in occupied territory”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)