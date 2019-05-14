Israel Expels 15 Palestinian Families from Jordan Valley

Israeli occupation forces on Sunday evicted 15 Palestinian families from their homes in Khirbet Hamsa Al-Fawqa in the northern Jordan Valley, east of the occupied West Bank.

The forces claimed that the area would be used for military training, which would take place three days a week over a period of three weeks.

Israeli occupation army expelled on Sunday 15 Palestinian family in the Jordan Valley to conduct military training. pic.twitter.com/dwU4dnE6s5 — Aya_omar_Albordani (@Aya_Omar_2019) May 12, 2019

Waleed Assaf, head of the National Committee to Resist the Wall and Settlements, said the eviction is part of Israel’s continuous harassment of the population as a prelude to force them to completely leave the area.

Assaf explained that the Israeli authorities want to displace the residents in order to control these areas.

Israeli forces expelled on Sunday 15 Palestinian families from their tents Himsal Fouqa in the #Jordan Valley under the pretext of conducting military training in the area. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/OSz2IPnjuD — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 12, 2019

Assaf said:

“Some 98 citizens have no place to go and are left to live in catastrophic and difficult situations.”

He also explained that the committee tried through its lawyers to prevent the eviction, but the Israeli authorities are had issued military orders for the evacuation.

The East Tubas area which was evacuated is similar in its landscape to South Lebanon; making it a suitable for training Israeli occupation forces.

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)