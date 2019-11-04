Israel Extends Detention of Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar (VIDEO)

An Israeli court yesterday extended the detention of female Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar, Al-Wattan Voice reported.

Jarrar is currently being investigated inside Israeli jails.

She is a senior leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

On Sunday, 3 November, the Israeli military court at Ofer prison extended the detention of Palestinian political leader, leftist and feminist Khalida Jarrar for eight more days | https://t.co/9458eMtFP9 pic.twitter.com/QTx7G129qn — Palestine PLO-DPDP (@PLO_DPDP) November 4, 2019

Israeli occupation forces have arrested Jarrar twice since 2015. She was released from Israeli jails in February after spending 20 months in prison.

No details have been given as to why she was re-arrested.

WHY IS ISRAEL AFRAID OF KHALIDA JARRAR?"Palestine In-Depth with Ramzy Baroud" is a production of The Palestine Chronicle.To learn more about the topics discussed in this episode, check out the links below:Israel Re-arrests Palestinian Lawmaker Khalida Jarrarhttp://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-re-arrests-palestinian-lawmaker-khalida-jarrar/Israel is Afraid of Khalida Jarrar because She Shatters Its False Democratic Imagehttp://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-is-afraid-of-khalida-jarrar-because-she-shatters-its-false-democratic-image/Palestinian-Jordanian Hunger Striker Moved to Hospitalhttp://www.palestinechronicle.com/palestinian-jordanian-hunger-striker-moved-to-hospital/Administrative Torture: Free Heba al-Labadi, a Jordanian Citizen in Israeli Prisonhttp://www.palestinechronicle.com/administrative-torture-free-heba-al-labadi-a-jordanian-citizen-in-israeli-prison/These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons (FORWARD BY KHALIDA JARRAR)https://www.amazon.com/These-Chains-Will-Broken-Palestinian/dp/1949762092 Posted by Ramzy Baroud on Sunday, November 3, 2019

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) condemned her arrest and that of its other members.

“Detention of the MP Khalida Jarrar one of the Israeli actions that exposes Israel’s ugly face in relation to human rights and disrespect of the international law,” Hamas said in a statement following the arrest.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)