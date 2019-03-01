Israel Extends Detention of Palestinian Officials

March 1, 2019
Israeli soldiers arresting a Palestinian man. (Photo: Anne Paq, via ActiveStills.org)

The Israeli authorities extended the detention of Zakariya al-Zubeidi, member of Fatah’s revolutionary council, and lawyer of the Prisoners and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, Tareq Barghouth, on Thursday.

The Prisoners and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Committee said that al-Zubeidi and Barghouth’s detention was extended for 8 more days.

Israeli forces had detained al-Zubeidi and Barghouth from the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on Wednesday, and confiscated their vehicles before transferring them to the Russian compound detention center in Jerusalem City for interrogation.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

