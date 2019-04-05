Israel Extends Palestinian Photojournalist’s Detention

April 5, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
AA journalist Mustafa al-Kharouf was arrested by Israeli forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

An Israeli court yesterday extended the detention of Mustafa Kharouf, a Palestinian photojournalist who works for Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, in the West Bank.

The Central Court in occupied East Jerusalem announced its decision to extend the 32-year-old’s incarceration on March 31, a statement released by his family and lawyer said.

Kharouf’s detention has been extended to May 5, the statement said, adding that the Israeli authorities were trying to expel Kharouf based on what they said was “secret information” which they did not disclose.

Adi Lustigman, Kharouf’s lawyer, said he will appeal to the decision at the Israel High Court.

For the last 20 years, Israeli authorities have consistently refused to grant Kharouf a long-term residence permit, forcing him to obtain tourist visas each year.

On January 22, Kharouf was arrested by Israeli Police. Since then he has been held at a deportation center for illegal foreign migrants.

Since Kharouf was born in Algeria, Israeli prosecutors are calling for his expulsion from the West Bank to neighboring Jordan, even though his family hails from Jerusalem. He does not hold full Jordanian citizenship.

He has worked for the Anadolu Agency as a photographer since August 218.

According to Israel’s Internal Affairs Ministry, 14,630 Palestinians have had their residence permits rescinded in recent years.

In 1967, Israel occupied the West Bank, which is classed as “occupied territory” in international law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.