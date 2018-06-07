Israel files FIFA complaint after Argentina match cancelled

June 7, 2018 Blog, News
BDS: Match Between Argentina, Israel Cancelled. (Photo: File)

Israel’s football association announced on Wednesday that it plans to file a complaint to FIFA accusing its Palestinian counterpart of pressuring Argentinian players and staff into canceling a friendly match.

The Israeli Football Association’s leader called for protests against Argentina.

Argentina was set to play against Israel on Saturday, June 9, however, in an interview with sports network ESPN striker Gonzalo Higuain confirmed that the match had been canceled.

Demonstrations against the game have been held in recent days in Buenos Aires and Barcelona outside the Argentine national team’s training camp.

The Arab League also urged Argentina to cancel the match, which was set to take place on the site of a Palestinian village in Jerusalem destroyed in the 1948 war.

The controversy over the match comes after Israeli troops killed more than 120 Palestinians and more than 13,000 have been injured since mass demonstrations began on March 30.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.