Israel Floods Gaza Farmland with Rainwater

Israel deliberately flooded hundreds of acres of farmland on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Israel opened one of the gates of its rainwater stores east of Gaza, making the water drown hundreds of dunums of agricultural land.

Israeli occupation has opened water dams and channeled wastewater toward Palestinian farmlands on the eastern border of the #Gaza Strip, Gaza's Ministry of Agriculture said on Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/fdkFIOTVsH — Jasmine 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@Jasmine_Omar1) January 6, 2020

“Israel flooded agricultural lands, cow ranches, and bee farms in eastern Shujaiyyah neighborhood after opening its dams,” Adham Basiouni, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, told Andalu Agency.

Israel opens water dams, channels toxic wastewater into eastern Gaza, destroying crops & aparies, killing cows, poisoning acres of soil #BDS https://t.co/huzjiXlXAC — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 6, 2020

“Opening the dams caused soil erosion and caused crops to be flooded,” he added. “It also led to losses in the cattle and bees, which resulted in severe losses for the farmers”.

