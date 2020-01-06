Israel Floods Gaza Farmland with Rainwater

Every year, Israel deliberately opens its dams to flood Palestinian agricultural lands. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israel deliberately flooded hundreds of acres of farmland on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Israel opened one of the gates of its rainwater stores east of Gaza, making the water drown hundreds of dunums of agricultural land.

“Israel flooded agricultural lands, cow ranches, and bee farms in eastern Shujaiyyah neighborhood after opening its dams,” Adham Basiouni, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, told Andalu Agency.

“Opening the dams caused soil erosion and caused crops to be flooded,” he added. “It also led to losses in the cattle and bees, which resulted in severe losses for the farmers”.

(The Palestine Chronicle, QudsNews, Social Media)

