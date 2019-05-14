Israel Gives Green Light to 940 Housing Unit in East Jerusalem Settlements

Israel’s Local Planning and Building Committee of the Jerusalem Municipality has approved two new construction plans in the occupied city which include 940 housing units, media sources revealed today.

"Israel" approves new settlements in occupied Jerusalem https://t.co/5MI9Fg7kd0 — Gori Syed (@travelwithgori) May 14, 2019

Channel 7 reported that a new settlement complex will be built on the northern side of the illegal East Jerusalem settlement of Givat Ma’shava, which includes 706 units, including public buildings, commercial buildings and markets and open areas for settlers.

The Israeli accelerated construction of new illegal settlements in the occupied Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank comes with concurrent trials to demolish as much as Israel can of the Palestinians’ houses and structures. pic.twitter.com/yTohVauwcO — Reem Lafe Abo Arar (@Reem_Lafe) May 14, 2019

A further 235 units will be built in four new residential buildings which will be located in the Nabi Yaqoub settlement to the north of Jerusalem. The new structure will be 13, 14 and 15 floors high.

All settlement activity is deemed illegal under international law.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)