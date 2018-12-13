Israel Imposes Closure as Clashes Erupt across Ramallah (VIDEO)

Israel imposes closure on Ramallah as clashes erupt across the West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli army imposed complete closure on Ramallah City in the central occupied West Bank, on Thursday afternoon, following a shooting attack carried out by a Palestinian near the illegal Jewish settlement of Ofra north of the city killing two Israeli soldiers and critically injuring another two.

The Israeli army reported that reinforcement is being deployed in the West Bank.

The army added, in a statement, that searches are being carried out at the entrances and exits of Ramallah City.

Israeli forces sealed off the Beit El checkpoint, the northern entrance of al-Bireh City and the Ein Siniya crossroads, holding dozens of Palestinian vehicles at the entrances of the city.

Meanwhile, two Palestinian youths were injured with rubber-coated steel bullets, while dozens of others suffered severe tear-gas suffocation during clashes that erupted in the al-Balou and the industrial area of Ramallah City.

Israeli forces detained four Palestinians, including a female minor, during raids in search for the Palestinian suspect of the shooting attack.

Clashes also erupted at the Beit El checkpoint, between dozens of Palestinian youths and Israeli forces, during which Israeli soldiers fired tear-gas bombs and rubber-coated steel bullets.

Israeli forces set up several flying checkpoints across the industrial area after clashes erupted in the area.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

