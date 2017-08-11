Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$15,000
$11,526 Raised
76% Funded

Israel Imposes ‘Laptop Ban’ on Palestinians Leaving Gaza

Aug 11 2017 / 12:44 am
Erez checkpoint, separating Gaza from Israel. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, PC, file)

Israel has reportedly imposed a new wave of restrictions on Palestinians traveling in and out of the besieged Gaza Strip, where residents have suffered under countless bans and restrictions for over a decade, owing to Israel’s land, air, and sea blockade on Gaza.

Israeli news website Ynet reported that the new set of restrictions include a ban on laptop computers, hard-shell suitcases, toiletries such as shampoo and toothpaste, and food — except for medical patients who need food for personal consumption.

According to Ynet, Israeli officials have cited unspecified “security reasons,” a common Israeli practice when it comes to imposing restrictions on Palestinian movement throughout the occupied Palestinian territory.

The news outlet added that everyone from engineers, journalists, businesspeople and human rights workers — so long as they are Palestinian — are subject to the bans, while foreigners would be exempt.

“Israel has in the past stated its fears that explosive devices could be smuggled in using such electronic items,” Ynet said, adding that “such bans and restrictions have been enacted in the US and EU countries due to intelligence indicating that terror groups such as ISIS have used them to smuggle explosives.”

Ynet, however, did not mention that such bans in the US and UK only restrict the carry on of laptops and large mobile devices on-board flights departing from a number of airports — mostly from the Middle East and Africa — while passengers can then pick up their devices after their flights and proceed to enter the country to which they are travelling.

The Israeli ban, as it has been reported, would prevent any Palestinian leaving Gaza from carrying laptops with them, and would force students, businesspeople, and a range of other Palestinians to leave their electronic devices behind in a place where being able to travel in and out of is not always guaranteed, and is subject to the control of Israel’s strict permit regime.

According to Ynet, the ban took effect on August 1, and “applies to all Palestinians (leaving Gaza) who want to travel to Israel, or through Israel to the West Bank and neighboring Jordan.”

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Aug 11 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors