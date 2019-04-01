Israel Introduces New Weapon against Palestinians

The Israeli army has introduced a new crowd-dispersal weapon to be used against Palestinian protesters in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

According to Wallah, the weapon uses radio waves to make loud bomb-like sounds.

Apparently non-lethal, the weapon was developed in Israel. Soldiers using it on the first anniversary of the Great March of Return protests said that “it was very effective”.

During the latest Israeli crackdown on Palestinian protesters who are demanding their legitimate right of return to their land usurped by Israel since 1948, the occupation troops killed four people, three of whom were just 17 years old, and wounded 316 others.

Those wounded included 86 children, 29 women, three paramedics, and seven journalists.

Since the start of the Great March of Return protests on 30 March last year, Israel has killed around 280 protesters and wounded more than 30,000 others.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)