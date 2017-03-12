Israel Is Holding Two Palestinian Women without Charge or Trial

Palestinian women detained by Israel face 'psychological torture'. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Israeli occupation authorities have issued 10 administrative orders against Palestinian female prisoners since the outbreak of Jerusalem Intifada, which means holding them without charge or trial for an indefinite period of time, a rights group revealed Friday.

Spokesman for Palestine Center for Prisoners’ Studies Riyad al-Ashqar affirmed that ten female prisoners were placed under administrative detention since the beginning of Jerusalem Intifada in October 2015, eight of them were since then released.

“However, two female prisoners identified as Sabah Faroun and Ihsan Dababssa are still held in administrative detention without charge or trial,” he pointed out.

Israel holding 65 female Palestinian prisoners, rights group says https://t.co/9ehqsJ232v pic.twitter.com/Ler2DvCzgX — Press TV (@PressTV) March 8, 2017

According to the rights group, 56 Palestinian female prisoners are currently held in HaSharon and Damon prisons suffer a harsh treatment and bad incarceration conditions including denying them access to the most basic rights including heating, winter clothing, medical treatment and family visits.

Reportedly, Israel detained 15,000 Palestinian women since its occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in 1967.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)