Israel Is Holding Two Palestinian Women without Charge or Trial

Mar 12 2017 / 8:21 pm
Palestinian women detained by Israel face 'psychological torture'. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Israeli occupation authorities have issued 10 administrative orders against Palestinian female prisoners since the outbreak of Jerusalem Intifada, which means holding them without charge or trial for an indefinite period of time, a rights group revealed Friday.

Spokesman for Palestine Center for Prisoners’ Studies Riyad al-Ashqar affirmed that ten female prisoners were placed under administrative detention since the beginning of Jerusalem Intifada in October 2015, eight of them were since then released.

“However, two female prisoners identified as Sabah Faroun and Ihsan Dababssa are still held in administrative detention without charge or trial,” he pointed out.

According to the rights group, 56 Palestinian female prisoners are currently held in HaSharon and Damon prisons suffer a harsh treatment and bad incarceration conditions including denying them access to the most basic rights including heating, winter clothing, medical treatment and family visits.

Reportedly, Israel detained 15,000 Palestinian women since its occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in 1967.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Mar 12 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors