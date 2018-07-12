Israel is Legitimizing ‘Piracy’ by Seizing Freedom Flotilla

An Israeli court decision to approve the blocking of humanitarian ships which aim to break the illegal siege of Gaza is a “pre-emptive attempt to legitimize Israeli piracy in international waters”, activists have said.

Israeli media reported that the Jerusalem District Court issued a temporary confiscation order yesterday for two Norwegian ships which are sailing to Gaza in an effort to break the 12-year blockade of the Strip in the coming days.

Israeli court issues (temporary) seizure order against two Norwegian ships on their way to Gaza. Shurat Hadin, who petitioned the court for this order, want the ships to be sold, with the funds going to Israeli "terror victims and their families". https://t.co/QcxCh2dFAQ — Ofer Neiman (@ofer_n) July 11, 2018

The court’s decision allows for the boats to be towed to an Israeli port where their value, thought to be $87,600, will be donated to Israeli “terror victims and their families as compensation”.

Organizers of the flotilla say that if they succeed in reaching Gaza they will donate the ships to civilian organizations and local fishermen.

Responding to the decision, Zaher Birawi, head of the International Committee for Breaking Gaza Siege and founder member of Freedom Flotilla Coalition, said:

“This decision is a dangerous precedent and a pre-emptive attempt to legitimize Israeli piracy in international waters, but this will not absolve the occupying state of its legal responsibility in the event of attacks on ships carrying peaceful activists demanding the breaking of the illegal and immoral blockade of Gaza.”

He added:

“We confirm that the decision of the central court in Jerusalem will not affect the plan of the fleet of freedom alliance and the programme of the voyage of ships which plans to sail from Italy to Gaza in a few days.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)