Israel Issues 10 Demolition Orders in Silwad

Sep 30 2017 / 5:20 am
Israeli Occupation Forces have given the families seven days to evacuate their homes. (Photo: MEMO)

Israeli occupation forces yesterday distributed demolition orders to ten Palestinian houses and facilities in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, giving their owners seven days to evacuate.

“These notifications, which we received a short while ago, are tantamount to retaliation to expel the settlers of Amona, but this will not deter us from expelling more settlers wherever they are,” Salwad’s Mayor, Abdur Rahman Saleh, said in a statement.

He added that the buildings and structures that are being demolished include: a private school, a house, a company’s warehouse which has been operating for about a year, in addition to uninhabited homes.

Residents are seeking legal advice in order to take the matter to court and suspend the demolitions, Saleh explained.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

