Israel Issues Administrative Detention Order for Palestinian Prisoner (VIDEO)

Israeli authorities placed 23-year-old Palestinian prisoner, Ahmad Mahmoud Alawna, under administrative detention on Sunday, according to Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS confirmed that Ahmad Mahmoud Alawna was turned into administrative detention without charge or trial and only several hours before he was to be released from the Galbou Israeli prison.

Since 1967, Israel has held more than 50,000 Palestinians in administrative detention. pic.twitter.com/CZb0eQlkYD — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 1, 2018

Alawna was waiting to be released on Sunday following a nine-month sentence, however, Israeli authorities placed him under administrative detention, preventing his release.

PPS added that Israeli forces detained Alawna on January 1, 2018.

Administrative detention is imprisonment without trial or charge, it has no time limit, and the evidence on which it is based is not disclosed. Israel utilizes this measure extensively and routinely and has used it to hold hundreds of Palestinians for lengthy periods of time.

A report by Israeli NGO B’Tselem, which was based on the Israeli Prison Service statistics, read that over the last year, 29 Palestinians were taken into administrative detention every month, on average, and 37 were released.

Since October 2015, Israeli occupation authorities have held 27 Palestinian *children* in administrative detention – no charge or trial. via @DCIPalestine https://t.co/FBez0RuBwV pic.twitter.com/EstLFDnhZS — Ben White (@benabyad) September 5, 2018

The report added that in the past decade, the number of detainees held by Israel in a single month never fell below 150.

Rights groups say that Israel’s administrative detention policy has been used as an attempt to disrupt Palestinian political processes, particularly targeting Palestinian activists, journalists, and politicians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)