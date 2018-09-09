Israel Issues Administrative Detention Order for Palestinian Prisoner (VIDEO)

September 9, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli soldiers arresting a Palestinian man. (Photo: Anne Paq, via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli authorities placed 23-year-old Palestinian prisoner, Ahmad Mahmoud Alawna, under administrative detention on Sunday, according to Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS confirmed that Ahmad Mahmoud Alawna was turned into administrative detention without charge or trial and only several hours before he was to be released from the Galbou Israeli prison.

Alawna was waiting to be released on Sunday following a nine-month sentence, however, Israeli authorities placed him under administrative detention, preventing his release.

PPS added that Israeli forces detained Alawna on January 1, 2018.

Administrative detention is imprisonment without trial or charge, it has no time limit, and the evidence on which it is based is not disclosed. Israel utilizes this measure extensively and routinely and has used it to hold hundreds of Palestinians for lengthy periods of time.

A report by Israeli NGO B’Tselem, which was based on the Israeli Prison Service statistics, read that over the last year, 29 Palestinians were taken into administrative detention every month, on average, and 37 were released.

The report added that in the past decade, the number of detainees held by Israel in a single month never fell below 150.

Rights groups say that Israel’s administrative detention policy has been used as an attempt to disrupt Palestinian political processes, particularly targeting Palestinian activists, journalists, and politicians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.