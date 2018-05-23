Israel Issues Demolition Orders for Medical Facilities in Hebron

May 23, 2018
Israel has carried out hundreds of punitive demolitions over the years. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The Israeli forces yesterday issued demolition orders for the residential and agricultural structures including a clinic in Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The coordinator of the anti-settlement and wall committee in Yatta, Rateb Al-Jubour told Quds Press that the Israeli forces raided the area of Shaab El-Butm, east of the city of Yatta, and handed the citizens four demolition orders under the pretext of building without a permit.

Al-Jubour explained that the demolition notices included a medical clinic belonging to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The area is inhabited by a group of Palestinian families who depend on agriculture and sheep herding. The area is constantly attacked by Jewish settlers and there have been numerous attempts to seize their land.

