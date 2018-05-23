Israel Issues Demolition Orders for Medical Facilities in Hebron

The Israeli forces yesterday issued demolition orders for the residential and agricultural structures including a clinic in Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

DEMOLITION ORDERS: A clinic and two houses

Yesterday, 22 May 2018, Israeli authorities issued demolition orders for structures in Yatta, south of Hebron. According to residents of the town, Israeli soldiers… https://t.co/7WFk1Luqgj — ICAHD (@ICAHDRebuilding) May 23, 2018

The coordinator of the anti-settlement and wall committee in Yatta, Rateb Al-Jubour told Quds Press that the Israeli forces raided the area of Shaab El-Butm, east of the city of Yatta, and handed the citizens four demolition orders under the pretext of building without a permit.

Al-Jubour explained that the demolition notices included a medical clinic belonging to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Demolition in the South #Hebron Hills#israelis forces demolished a total of 6 houses & 3 water tanks, confiscated nine solar panels financed by German NGO Comet E

29 #Palestinians inc 10 children homeless. 2 men arrested when they offered support to women being harassed by #IOF pic.twitter.com/ZuxgomfUAk — UAO (@UAO_movement) May 12, 2018

The area is inhabited by a group of Palestinian families who depend on agriculture and sheep herding. The area is constantly attacked by Jewish settlers and there have been numerous attempts to seize their land.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)