Israel Jails Palestinian Cancer Patient

An Israeli military court yesterday sentenced a Palestinian cancer patient to 13 months in jail and issued a fine of 3,000 shekels ($812).

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Israeli forces detained 22-year-old Ali Mahmoud Hannoun, a resident from the northern occupied West Bank district of Qalqiliya, who suffers from cancer of the lymphocytes.

PPS added that Hannoun has been detained since March.

Despite Hannoun’s medical condition, the Israeli Salem military court sentenced him to 13 months in prison, in addition to paying a fine of 3,000 shekels ($812).

PPS said that Israeli authorities claimed that following his detention, medical tests were performed on Hannoun and showed that he no longer suffers from the disease.

Bastard Israel jailing a Palestinian Cancer Patient, probably for nothing.

Boycott Apartheid Israel. pic.twitter.com/BXEIVxaPkb — Steve Courtenay (@SteveCourtenay1) November 5, 2018

PPS also noted that Hannoun was receiving cancer treatment when he was detained in March.

According to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, there are 5,640 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, of whom 465 are in administrative detention, 53 are female prisoners, 270 are children, and 50 of the children are under the age of 16.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)