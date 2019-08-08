Israel: Jewish Settler Sexually Abused 105 Girls

The illegal Haredi settlement of Emmanuel, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: File)

A Jewish settler is facing multiple charges of sex crimes, including rape and sexual harassment, against 105 victims most of whom are said to be underage girls.

Named by Israeli sources as 26-year-old Uriah Asis, the settler is from Emmanuel, an illegal Haredi settlement in the occupied West Bank, the same location was the center of separate scandal two days ago involving a resident who is wanted for 74 counts of child sexual assault and rape in Australia.

It’s reported that Asis used a variety of alias online to lure underage girls and prey on women. The Jerusalem Post reported that his list of crimes includes alleged rape, sodomy, sexual harassment and holding and manufacturing obscene materials.

The investigation is being handled by the Cyber Unit of the Office of the State Attorney.

Asis disguised himself under a wide range of aliases. According to the Post, he concealed his identity under “aliases of a policeman, an owner of a modeling agency, an IDF soldier, a swimming coach and a sex adviser”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

