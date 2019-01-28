Israel Joins US in Support of Venezuela Opposition

The Israeli government announced its recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela on Sunday, Arab48 has reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted on his official website:

“Israel joins the United States, Canada, most of Latin America and Europe in recognizing the new leadership in Venezuela.”

An anonymous opposition official from Venezuela responded:

“We will be happy to renew relations with Israel, and we expect to work in partnership with the Israeli government. We will not act like [late Venezuelan President] Hugo Chavez, who has cursed Israel and described Israeli officials as murderers. On the contrary, we will embrace Israel.”

The settler-colonial apartheid regime in Israel has joined the US, European colonial powers, and right-wing Latin American states in recognizing the Trump-led coup in Venezuela. It is very clear: the reactionary opposition is a fig leaf for neocolonialismhttps://t.co/LX5WMq0eTO — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 27, 2019

Israeli media reported on Saturday that the US had asked Israel to officially recognize Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. According to reports, a letter from the Trump administration was sent on Thursday by the US Department of State to diplomats at the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

Venezuela has been under growing tension since Wednesday after Guaidó, who heads the parliament with an opposition majority, claimed his right to be interim president until a new election is held. He has US support but Russia and China, among other states, insist that Maduro is the legitimate president.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)