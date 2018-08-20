Israel Judiciary Discriminates against Arabs

August 20, 2018 Blog, News
Israel's 'Apartheid Wall'. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

More Arabs are indicted by Israeli courts than Jews, data published yesterday has revealed.

According to information released by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) for 2016, more Arab citizens were indicted than Jews, Arab48 reported.

Poor and the less educated people were more likely to be charged than the rich or those who hold academic degrees.

The data showed that 34,200 people were sent to Israeli courts on criminal charges, but 29,500 were indicted.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have accused Israel of fostering a “culture of impunity” for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians.

In March 2017, Israeli NGO Yesh Din revealed that Israeli authorities served indictments in only 8.2 percent of cases of Israeli settlers committing anti-Palestinian crimes in the occupied West Bank in the past three years.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.