Israel Judiciary Discriminates against Arabs

More Arabs are indicted by Israeli courts than Jews, data published yesterday has revealed.

According to information released by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) for 2016, more Arab citizens were indicted than Jews, Arab48 reported.

Israeli apartheid in a picture! pic.twitter.com/SNdvSGGiDx — Palestine Observer (@PalObserver) August 16, 2018

Poor and the less educated people were more likely to be charged than the rich or those who hold academic degrees.

The data showed that 34,200 people were sent to Israeli courts on criminal charges, but 29,500 were indicted.

Made for Utmost Humiliation An #Israeli #Apartheid checkpoint where #Palestinians usually stay for very long hours in cages just to move from one neighborhood to another in their own occupied towns, just to humiliate the #Palestinians & tightly restrict their freedom pic.twitter.com/3Srmr10Yyo — Saif Bitar (@BitarSaif) August 17, 2018

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have accused Israel of fostering a “culture of impunity” for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians.

#BDS Israeli settlers uproot dozens of olive trees in the Palestinian village of Arraba in occupied West Bank. Israel of fostering a "culture of impunity" for Israelis committing violent acts against #Palestinians https://t.co/ZxWlZGbLsA — Love 4 Palestine (@WithPalestine) August 18, 2018

In March 2017, Israeli NGO Yesh Din revealed that Israeli authorities served indictments in only 8.2 percent of cases of Israeli settlers committing anti-Palestinian crimes in the occupied West Bank in the past three years.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)