Israel Kills Palestinian in Gaza Protests

August 4, 2018
Palestinians take part in the Great March of Return. (Photos: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during the “Great March of Return” in Gaza yesterday, the Ministry of Health said.

Twenty-five-year-old Ahmed Yahya Attallah Yagi died while 120 Palestinians were injured.

Thousands had come out to demand and end to the 12-year siege on the Strip and demand their right to return to the houses their families had been forced out of during the Nakba.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza had announced this week that 155 Palestinians have been killed since the “Great March of Return” protests were launched on 30 March. A further 17,000 people were injured mainly as a result of gas inhalation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

