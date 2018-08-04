Israel Kills Palestinian in Gaza Protests

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during the “Great March of Return” in Gaza yesterday, the Ministry of Health said.

ISMPalestine "UPDATE: Israeli forces kill Palestinian, injure 220 others at Gaza border At least one Palestinian was killed and 220 others were injured, 90 of them by gunfire, or sustained suffocation from teargas inhalation on Friday Read more: … pic.twitter.com/ET57bu8ODP" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) August 3, 2018

Twenty-five-year-old Ahmed Yahya Attallah Yagi died while 120 Palestinians were injured.

Thousands had come out to demand and end to the 12-year siege on the Strip and demand their right to return to the houses their families had been forced out of during the Nakba.

Israel shoots dead a 25-year-old Palestinian in Gaza and wounds at least 120 others with live ammunition & tear gas https://t.co/nTGaGx5sBs — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 3, 2018

The Ministry of Health in Gaza had announced this week that 155 Palestinians have been killed since the “Great March of Return” protests were launched on 30 March. A further 17,000 people were injured mainly as a result of gas inhalation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)