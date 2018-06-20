Israeli jets have launched new airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after the group launched rockets and mortar shells at Israeli territory, the military said.

#BREAKING: Video of extremely close IAF airstrike in Gaza pic.twitter.com/iNIACa5Pqg — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) June 20, 2018

Three Palestinians were lightly injured during the strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, residents said. The exchange was one of the most intense recent barrages of rocket fire and air strikes.

No casualties were reported in Israel. The Israeli military said its Iron Dome anti-missile shield intercepted seven rockets.

LIFE UNDER FEAR Palestinian child in the Gaza Strip terrorized by Israeli airstrike#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/9z5n6a2nLC — Press TV (@PressTV) June 20, 2018

Israel has carried out air raids in the Gaza Strip over the past few weeks, saying it was retaliating for Palestinians setting fire to Israeli land.

In recent weeks, Palestinian protesters allegedly used flaming objects attached to kites to set fire to agricultural land just over the border fence with Israel.

Over 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops during mass demonstrations and more than 13,000 have been injured along the Gaza border since March 30.

The Great March of Return continues for the 11th week in row. Photos by Abdallah Aljamal #Gaza pic.twitter.com/V8fHV3vIqA — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 12, 2018

Israel’s tactics in confronting the weekly Friday protests have drawn international condemnation.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)