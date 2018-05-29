Israel Launches Series of Airstrikes Against Gaza

One of the Israeli airstrikes that targeted Gaza today. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli military has attacked Palestinian positions in Gaza, according to officials from the Hamas movement, which rules the territory.

At least one base belonging to Hamas and four for Islamic Jihad were struck by Israel, security sources told AFP news agency.

The strikes on Tuesday came after the Israeli army said Palestinian fighters were behind a “barrage of projectiles” fired from Gaza into southern Israel.

Military officials said the state’s Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted some of the 30 projectiles that were fired into Israel.

There were no reports of injuries or damage inside Israel. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The incident comes a day after Israeli troops killed a Palestinian who allegedly approached Gaza’s border with Israel, and two days after Israeli tank fire killed three people in an attack on a military observation post belonging to Islamic Jihad fighters.

The attack comes after Islamic Jihad vowed to take revenge after its members were killed.

An Islamic Jihad leader in Gaza said on Tuesday “as long as there is occupation, resistance is a legitimate right for the Palestinian people”.

“Israel keeps up with its aggression, we stick to the two options: popular protests and resistance responding to the Zionist aggression,” Khaled al-Batsh told The Associated Press.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

