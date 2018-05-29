Israel Launches Series of Airstrikes Against Gaza

The Israeli military has attacked Palestinian positions in Gaza, according to officials from the Hamas movement, which rules the territory.

At least one base belonging to Hamas and four for Islamic Jihad were struck by Israel, security sources told AFP news agency.

The strikes on Tuesday came after the Israeli army said Palestinian fighters were behind a “barrage of projectiles” fired from Gaza into southern Israel.

Israel is bombing Hamas and Islamic Jihad sites across central and northern #gaza. As should be expected, however, a high school was hit as well, terrorizing students taking their tawjihi exams—the most important in their school career. Damage but no injuries #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/QoxwEpahiN — We Are Not Numbers #Gaza (@WeAreNotNumbers) May 29, 2018

Military officials said the state’s Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted some of the 30 projectiles that were fired into Israel.

There were no reports of injuries or damage inside Israel. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Huge explosion just rocked west #Gaza.

Non stop Israeli bombing of Gaza since early morning. https://t.co/UjXcpnJDci — Fidaa فِداء (@fidaazaanin) May 29, 2018

The incident comes a day after Israeli troops killed a Palestinian who allegedly approached Gaza’s border with Israel, and two days after Israeli tank fire killed three people in an attack on a military observation post belonging to Islamic Jihad fighters.

The attack comes after Islamic Jihad vowed to take revenge after its members were killed.

Israelis continue their barbarity against the Palestinians of Gaza pic.twitter.com/QB7dZTyLB4 — #GreatReturnMarch (@ThisIsGaZa) May 29, 2018

An Islamic Jihad leader in Gaza said on Tuesday “as long as there is occupation, resistance is a legitimate right for the Palestinian people”.

“Israel keeps up with its aggression, we stick to the two options: popular protests and resistance responding to the Zionist aggression,” Khaled al-Batsh told The Associated Press.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)