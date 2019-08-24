Israel Launches West Bank Crackdown after West Bank Explosion

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli soldiers used drones and stopped Palestinian motorists near the Israeli settlement of Dolev, where an explosion killed Israeli citizen Rina Shnerb and injured her 46-year-old father and 21-year-old brother on Friday.

At least three Palestinians were detained in the Ramallah area, local sources said.

The family, who are from Lod in central Israel, were at a water spring in the occupied West Bank when the explosion was detonated, according to reports.

It wasn’t known whether an explosive device was thrown at them or had been planted there earlier.

Israel blamed the attack on Palestinian militants.

Tensions have been high in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks, fuelled by clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a Jerusalem holy site.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

All Jewish settlements are considered illegal under international law.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

