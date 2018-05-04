Israel: March of Return is a ‘State of War’, Human Rights Laws Do Not Apply

May 4, 2018
Palestinians take part in the March of Return. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

In response to a petition filed by human rights groups against the disproportionate use of force and live ammunition against unarmed Palestinian protesters, Israeli Army said its actions were consistent with Israeli and international laws.

The army has claimed that the Great March of Return is similar to “a state of war”, therefore, human rights laws do not apply.

Without providing any evidence, Israel claimed that during the demonstrations, “Hamas carried out acts of aggression against Israel” which prompted “sustained armed confrontation between the two sides.”

These claims have been refuted by witnesses on the ground.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

