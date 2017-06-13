Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$1,708 Raised
8% Funded

Israel May Shutter Al-Jazeera Office in Occupied Jerusalem

Jun 13 2017 / 4:32 pm
Photo: Social Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering closing down Al Jazeera’s offices in occupied Jerusalem.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth (Ynetnews) revealed today that Netanyahu, a team coordinating with the state press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Shin Bet have begun studying the details of the closure, which will be similar to the punitive measures taken by Saudi Arabia and Jordan against the Qatar-based network.

Netanyahu’s move coincides with calls by a number of leaders on the Israeli right – led by the settler Baruch Marzel – to close down Al Jazeera’s Jerusalem office.

A few days ago extremists stood at the entrance to the floor on which the office is located. One of them said: “It is time for the government of Israel to close down the office of Al Jazeera, which is a branch of ISIS [Daesh], and deport its employees to Qatar.”

The newspaper suggested that the Israeli establishment is seeking to exploit the regional situation triggered by the Gulf crisis to close the offices of Al Jazeera, especially as the channel previously damaged Israel’s image, according to Ynetnews.

It is estimated that Netanyahu’s decision will be widely supported – in recent years there have been a number of demands for Al Jazeera offices in Jerusalem to close but these were rejected as Israel feared it would tarnish their reputation globally.

If Al Jazeera’s office is closed down in Jerusalem the newspaper has said it will appeal to the Supreme Court.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has joined the Saudi-led incitement campaign against the news network. On Monday he went further when he pointed out that Israel, as well as some Arab countries, considered Al Jazeera to be a threat that produces Nazi-style propaganda.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jun 13 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors