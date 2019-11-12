Israel Murders Top Islamic Jihad Commander and his Wife in Gaza (VIDEO)

November 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Senior military official of Islamic Jihad Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. (Photo: File)

The Israeli occupation army announced on Tuesday that it had killed a senior military official of Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was killed in what was described as a complicated joint operation with the internal security agency Shin Bet.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Abu Al-Ata and his wife Asmaa were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their house in the east of Gaza City. It also confirmed that their children Salim, Mohammed Layan and Fatima, as well as their neighbor Hanan Hellis, were wounded in the same attack. All are in a stable condition in hospital.

In its own statement on the murder of Abu Al-Ata, Islamic Jihad also announced that a member of its Political Bureau, Akram Al-Ajjouri, survived an Israeli attack on his house in Damascus, although his son and a number of bodyguards were killed.

The movement said:

“These terrorist crimes are a new aggression against the Palestinian people and the declaration of a new Israeli war on them. The Israeli occupation crossed all the red lines with its new crimes which shattered all efforts being made towards the truce and tranquillity.”

Other Palestinian factions, including Hamas, Fatah, and the Popular and Democratic Fronts, condemned the Israeli “aggression” and also blamed Israel for any escalation.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. I am from Vancouver,Canada and I wanted to say that Israel is always killing someone and sometimes many people in Gaza.Gaza got a long tradition in fighting against Israeli Occupation and Israeli Apartheid.Israel will never be able to stop the people in Gaza from fighting against Israeli Occupation and Apartheid.The majority of people in the world supports the Heroic People of Gaza in this fight.That support will continue.The people of Gaza are united in their fight against Israeli Occupation and Apartheid.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.