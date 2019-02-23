Israel’s government on Friday opened its first ever embassy in Rwanda, a step seen as promoting its presence on the continent of Africa, Israel’s Broadcasting Authority reported.

The new Israeli Ambassador to Kigali, Ronny Adam, presented his credentials to the Rwandan foreign ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel opens first embassy in Rwanda https://t.co/fgvZiCexMz pic.twitter.com/OVFOnD1bNV — The EastAfrican (@The_EastAfrican) February 22, 2019

Following a meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Adam signaled the intention of Kigali and Tel Aviv to boost cooperation in different fields, Israel’s Broadcasting Authority reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Chad on Jan, 20, where he announced the official resumption of ties with N’Djamena following a meeting with Chadian President Idriss Deby.

“ Israel said it could possibly send #refugees to #Rwanda, a proposal widely condemned by rights groups. Kigali always strongly denied any such deal. “ Boosting Africa ties, Israel now opens first embassy in Rwanda | The Times of Israel https://t.co/bDAQjO2w0R — Allehone Abebe (@Allehone) February 23, 2019

In recent years, Israel has sought to improve relations with African states.

Israel currently maintains embassies in 10 of 54 African countries, namely, Senegal, Egypt, Angola, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Cameroon.

