Israel Places Hunger-striking Palestinian Prisoner under Administrative Detention for 6 Months

An Israeli military court issued today an administrative detention order against hunger-striking Palestinian detainee Musab al-Hindi for a period of six months, the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission said today.

Al-Hindi, from Tell town in Nablus district in northern occupied West Bank, was detained on September 4 and placed under administrative detention. He has been on an open-ended hunger strike for 24 consecutive days to protest his administrative detention without charge or trial.

Palestinian detainees on hunger strike demanding to end their administrative detention

Ahmed Ghanaam 94 days

Ismail Ali 84 days

Tarek Gaadan 77 days

Monir Sawafta 27 days

Ahmed Zahran 23 days

Heba al-labadi 21 days

Musab al-Hindi 18 days https://t.co/Gy9XYYRQ3W — Ismail Ziada (@IsmailZiada) October 15, 2019

He is currently held in isolation at Ohlikdar Israeli Prison after being moved several times by the Israeli prison service from one prison to another in an attempt to break his strike.

Al-Hindi is a former prisoner who was numerously detained by Israeli forces. He spent around 11 years in Israeli jails, of which seven years were spent under administrative detention.

This is the second time he embarks on an open-ended hunger strike to protest his detention without charge or trial. Last year he embarked on a 35-day hunger strike which he ended after reaching an agreement with the Israeli side to release him.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)