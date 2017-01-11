Israel Plans to Build Illegal Settlement on Site of Jerusalem Attacker’s Home (VIDEO)

Israeli leaders want to deport the family to Gaza or Syria. (Photo: via Ma'an)

The Jerusalem municipality has reportedly approved plans to establish a new settlement in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukabbir, on the site of the home of a Palestinian who carried out a deadly truck attack on Saturday, according to Israel’s Channel 10.

Israel’s security cabinet has already ordered Fadi al-Qunbar’s home to be demolished, after he drove his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in the illegal Israeli settlement of East Talpiyyot that neighbors Jabal al-Mukabbir, killing four, and was shot dead at the scene.

In spite of their insistence that they had no advanced knowledge of plans by al-Qunbar to carry out an attack, the family will be left homeless by Israel’s policy of punitive home demolition, which has been widely condemned as an act of collective punishment and illegal under international law.

Collective Punishment

IOF kidnaps mom & wife of Palestinian Fadi Qunbar, who was killed y'day after running over his Occupiers & Oppressors pic.twitter.com/EO7IDoCL7n — Abbs Winston (@AbbsWinston) January 9, 2017

Al-Qunbar’s mother and 12 other of his relatives will also have their Jerusalem residency status revoked, as Israeli leaders have also called for the family to be exiled to the blockaded Gaza Strip or even war-torn Syria.

According to a Hebrew-language report on the website for Israel’s Channel 10, the Jerusalem municipality is preparing to build a new settlement on the remains of the soon-to-be destroyed house and a large surrounding area in the neighborhood.

The report claimed that plans for 2,500 settler units have been approved for construction in Jabal al-Mukabbir.

28-year-old Fadi Qunbar was shot and killed in Occupied Jerusalem after the truck he was driving ran over 4 IOF Occupiers pic.twitter.com/qCvifcRl6B — Abbs Winston (@AbbsWinston) January 8, 2017

A spokesperson for the Jerusalem municipality told Ma’an that “the plans in question were approved a year ago, and are unrelated to recent events,” adding that the planned housing units “were designed to address the needs of Jabal al-Mukabbir’s residents and to serve the local community.”

The reports came as Israel’s government has continued to call for extreme punitive measures to be taken against the family, with attempts by Israel to connect the deadly attack to an alleged trend of global Islamist extremism, which the Palestinian Ministry of Information called a “venomous incitement campaign.”

In spite of comparisons with attacks elsewhere in the world, a number of alleged and actual car-ramming attacks have been carried out by Palestinians against Israelis since a wave of political unrest began in October 2015, as part of what has been referred to as the “Jerusalem Intifada.”

While Israeli officials have often claimed that attacks on Israelis are due mainly to anti-Semitic sentiment or part of an international rise in Islamist extremism, many Palestinians have instead pointed chiefly to the frustration and despair brought on by Israel’s decades-long military occupation of the Palestinian territory, which was marked by an unrepresented surge in the demolition of Palestinian homes and the expansion of illegal Jewish settlements last year.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)