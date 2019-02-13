Israel Prevents Palestinians from Documenting Settler Crimes in Hebron

The Israeli army has prevented Palestinian activists from documenting Jewish settlers’ crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

This came after a group of Palestinian activists called Youth Against Settlement earlier this week launched a campaign to document settler violations in Hebron after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expelled the TIPH UN monitoring force that has documented Israeli crimes for 22 years, Quds Press reported yesterday.

The Israeli occupation forces prevent activists of the "Documentation and Protection Committees" launched by the "Youth Gathering Against Settlements" from working on Shuhada Street in the center of Hebron city in the south of the West Bank.#IsraeliCrimes #StopArmingIsrael pic.twitter.com/NLGrd5xVO9 — Women For Palestine (@WomenForPal) February 13, 2019

In a statement, the activists said that settlers had already attacked them, despite the fact that they had been operating for only three days. The activists have already documented numerous violations against Hebron’s Palestinians, including attacks on Palestinian primary school pupils.

The activists said that the Israeli army expelled them from Al-Shuhada Street, which has been closed to Palestinians since 1994 when an extremist Israeli Jewish settler massacred 29 Palestinian worshippers inside the city’s Ibrahimi Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

Keep TIPH and EAPPI in Hebron- Youth Against Settlements https://t.co/gILk2dyh15 #HRGROUP — Fazli Rabbi Dard Advocate Supreme Court of Pakista (@FazliDard) February 11, 2019

According to the statement, the activists – who are led by the prominent activist Issa Amro – said they would not stop documenting the Israeli violations in spite of being expelled from Al-Shuhada Street, which was declared a closed military zone.

The statement reported Amro as saying that he and his fellow activists had received life-threatening calls from the Israeli intelligence services and the Israeli Civil Administration – which administers the occupied Palestinian territories – after the creation of this group.

In a separate press release, Amro said that the Jewish settlers attacked him along with the activists and other Palestinians in the area, saying he had received a phone call from someone who spoke Hebrew and threatened to end his life.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)