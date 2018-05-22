Israel Punishes Spain, Slovenia, Belgium over UN Gaza Vote

Israel has summoned the ambassadors of Spain, Slovenia and Belgium over their votes at a UN body calling for an international probe of the deadly shootings of dozens of Palestinians on the Gaza border, the foreign ministry said Monday.

Spanish ambassador to Israel was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem today, following Spain’s vote at the #UNHRC in favor of an international inquiry into #Gaza death toll – MFA spokesperson confirms — Noa Landau (@noa_landau) May 21, 2018

The UN Human Rights Council voted Friday to send a team of international war crimes investigators to probe the deadly shootings. The three European countries were among 29 that voted in favor.

Only two of the council’s 47 members, the United States and Australia, voted against the resolution, while 14 abstained, including Britain, Switzerland and Germany.

The text said the team should “investigate all alleged violations and abuses… in the context of the military assaults on large-scale civilian protests that began on 30 March 2018, … including those that may amount to war crimes.”

By a strong majority vote of 29-2, #UNHRC votes to create #COI into #Gaza bloodshed. US & Australia, oppose, #EU divided. Shame on those who spoke of the need for an investigation … but then failed to support it. pic.twitter.com/rVCqocLay3 — John Fisher (@JohnFisher_hrw) May 18, 2018

Palestinians began protesting at the Gaza border on March 30 for the right to return to the homes their families fled or were expelled from in 1948.

A total of at least 118 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since then, according to authorities in Gaza. No Israelis have been killed in that timeframe.

It is politically convenient to criticize Palestinians as a matter of course, and utterly inconvenient to credit them, even when they display such courage, prowess and commitment to peaceful change. https://t.co/O8WfwemqX1 — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) May 20, 2018

The protests peaked on May 14, the day the United States moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Tens of thousands protested at the Gaza border that day, with 62 killed by Israeli gunfire.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)