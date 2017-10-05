Israel Pushing Forward with New West Bank Settlement

More than 200 Jewish-only settlements have been built illegally on Palestinian land. (Photo: via Mondoweiss, file)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly set to greenlight a new settlement that critics claim will sever any remaining connection between Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Citing a “well-placed government source”, the Israeli NGO Terrestrial Jerusalem claimed yesterday that Netanyahu intends to reverse “his previous instructions to refrain from publishing the Givat Hamatos tenders” for 1,100 new housing units.

"Givat Hamatos…would supplant Har Homa as the newest settlement to be built in East Jerusalem since 1997." https://t.co/sirjAWfAnr pic.twitter.com/EyDd1d8sHS — Ben White (@benabyad) May 11, 2017

Givat Hamatos will be located in the southwest of occupied East Jerusalem, in between the pre-existing settlements of Gilo and Har Homa, replacing the latter “as the newest settlement to be built in East Jerusalem since 1997”.

According to Peace Now, Givat Hamatos “will enhance the territorial continuity of Israeli settlements that create a buffer between East Jerusalem and Bethlehem”.

Know this: Givat Hamatos is a red line; if built, Israel will have sealed off entire s. perimeter of #EASTJERUSALEM. https://t.co/qmr2IgSiyn — Ir Amim Eng (@IrAmimAlerts) April 28, 2017

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)