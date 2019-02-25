Israel Re-Arrests Former Hunger-Striker Khader Adnan

Khader Adnan has spent a number of lengthy spells in Israeli military detention and conducted several hunger strikes. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli occupation forces arrested former Palestinian hunger-striker Khader Adnan in pre-dawn raids today, according to news agency Wafa.

The Palestine Prisoner’s Society said that at least seven Palestinians were detained in raids across the occupied West Bank.

In Arraba town, south-west of Jenin, soldiers detained two former prisoners identified as Khader Adnan and Tareq Qa’dan.

Adnan has spent a number of lengthy spells in Israeli military detention and conducted four hunger strikes in 2004.

According to the Times of Israel, Israel’s security services Shin Bet acknowledged the detention of Adnan and Qa’dan, who were described as senior members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Shin Bet said the two men were arrested “for their activities with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” without elaborating on the nature of the suspicions against them, the report stated.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

