Israel Re-Arrests Former Hunger-Striker Khader Adnan

Israeli occupation forces arrested former Palestinian hunger-striker Khader Adnan in pre-dawn raids today, according to news agency Wafa.

The Palestine Prisoner’s Society said that at least seven Palestinians were detained in raids across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Occupation Forces arrests Islamic Jihad leaders Sheikh #KhaderAdnan and Tareq Qa'adan from Arrabeh town, west of Jenin, at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/gUtzS3UjoI — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) February 25, 2019

In Arraba town, south-west of Jenin, soldiers detained two former prisoners identified as Khader Adnan and Tareq Qa’dan.

Adnan has spent a number of lengthy spells in Israeli military detention and conducted four hunger strikes in 2004.

Israel rearrests Khader Adnan, former prisoner who won freedom after hunger-strike https://t.co/ZUUubNpESs via @The_NewArab pic.twitter.com/h0mpPC0u1i — Araby.org Community (@ArabyOrg) February 25, 2019

According to the Times of Israel, Israel’s security services Shin Bet acknowledged the detention of Adnan and Qa’dan, who were described as senior members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Shin Bet said the two men were arrested “for their activities with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” without elaborating on the nature of the suspicions against them, the report stated.

