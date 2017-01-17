Israel Re-arrests Muhammad al-Qiq, Former Hunger Striker

Jan 17 2017 / 6:02 pm
Hunger striker, Muhammed Al Qeeq was held by Israel in administrative detention. (Photo: Via Al Jazeera, file)

The Israeli authorities rearrested former Palestinian hunger striker Muhammad al-Qiq after he took part in a protest which called for the release of Palestinian bodies held by the Israeli army in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Sunday.

Palestinian news outlet al-Quds Network quotes al-Qiq’s wife Fayhaa Shalash as saying that he immediately declared a hunger strike in protest of his detention.

Al-Quds reported that al-Qiq was detained at the Israeli military checkpoint of Beit El in the Ramallah district — along with relatives of slain Palestinians Muhannad Shafiq Halabi, Thaer Abu Ghazaleh, and Hussein Muhammad Abu Ghush — after the group was returning from Sunday’s protest.

Their vehicle was searched and the others were interrogated before Israeli authorities ultimately released them an hour later, while al-Qiq was taken to a detention center inside the illegal Israeli Beit El settlement.

An Israeli army spokesperson said they were looking into reports on the detention of al-Qiq.

The 34-year-old journalist, who lives in Ramallah and is originally from Dura in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron, was released from Israeli prison on May 19, 2016, after a grueling 94-day hunger strike that brought him near death.

(MAAN, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jan 17 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors