Israel Rearrests Palestinian on Day of Her Release

August 18, 2018 Blog, News
Fidaa Muhammad Ikhlayyil, 21, was arrested by Israel six months ago for social media posts. (Photo: via Ma'an)

Israeli occupation authorities issued an administrative detention order against Palestinian Fidaa Ikhlayyil on the day she completed her prison term, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) reported yesterday.

A PPC lawyer said in a statement that the Israeli occupation issued a six-month detention order for the 22-year-old who is from Hebron.

According to the PPC, Ikhlayyil has already spent one year in Israeli jails. She was arrested on 29 May and sentenced to 95 days in prison on a charge of incitement.

There are some 6,500 Palestinians in Israeli jails, including 62 women, 350 children, and at least six lawmakers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.