Israel Rearrests Palestinian on Day of Her Release

Israeli occupation authorities issued an administrative detention order against Palestinian Fidaa Ikhlayyil on the day she completed her prison term, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) reported yesterday.

Fidaa Muhammad Ikhlayyil, 21, was arrested by Israel six months ago for social media posts. She was scheduled to be released today, but Israel extended her detention at the last minute: https://t.co/VZdxxM91kS pic.twitter.com/QHypiOUhUX — Palestinian Rights (@US_Campaign) August 17, 2018

A PPC lawyer said in a statement that the Israeli occupation issued a six-month detention order for the 22-year-old who is from Hebron.

According to the PPC, Ikhlayyil has already spent one year in Israeli jails. She was arrested on 29 May and sentenced to 95 days in prison on a charge of incitement.

There are some 6,500 Palestinians in Israeli jails, including 62 women, 350 children, and at least six lawmakers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)