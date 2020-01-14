Israel Rearrests Palestinian Prisoner on His Release Day

January 14, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
The family of Palestinian prisoner Alaa Abu Jazar. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli authorities today extended the detention of Alaa Abu Jazar, whose 17-year-long sentence was supposed to end today, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

It said that the Israeli authorities informed the Abu Jazar family to remove the homecoming tent set up to celebrate his release because Alaa will not be freed today but that he will remain in detention for at least two more days to undergo interrogation.

The decision to extend the detention of Abu Jazar came after the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) raided Ramon prison and relocated, as a result, some of the prisoners who are members of the organizing committee, said the PPS.

Abu Jazar, 43, is from the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip and has been in prison since 2003 for resisting the Israeli occupation.

“The struggle of Palestinian prisoners epitomizes the effort of all Palestinians,” commented journalist and author Ramzy Baroud.

“Their imprisonment is a stark representation of the collective imprisonment of the Palestinian people — those living under occupation and apartheid in the West Bank and those under occupation and siege in Gaza”, Baroud added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

