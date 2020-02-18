Israel Reduces Food Amount Served to Palestinian Prisoners

The Israeli Prison Services (IPS) has decided to reduce food amounts served to Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, as well as other services, Palestinian Prisoner Club (PPC) revealed on Monday.

Israel has been intensifying a crackdown on Palestinian inmates over the past two years. In a statement, the PPC declared that this step is part of Israeli Minister Gilad Erdan’s plan, aimed at worsening conditions for Palestinian prisoners, and canceling all the achievements gained throughout the years.

No winter clothes, no blankets, no heating & in some jails, no hot water — how israel is making Palestinian prisoners suffer the pain of winter pic.twitter.com/maP8qCIKCp — Eman Ahmed (@EmanAhm56576131) February 12, 2020

The PPC also stated that Israel is to reduce the number of TV channels allowed for the prisoners from ten to seven, to lower the number of loaves of bread from five to four, and to withdraw cookers and 40 items from their purchases.

In addition, the IPS will also cut down on the amount of meat, water and books allowed. It will offer only boiled eggs, ban the use of colored blankets, restrict movement among prison departments, decrease the time of breaks, minimize the number of family visits and change factional representation.

Meanwhile, the prisoners stressed that they are currently laying out a resistance plan against the IPS over these measures, which are gradually being implemented.

For everyone believing today's coverage of the peace plan. ‘These Chains Will Be Broken’ — Ramzy Baroud’s book on Palestinian prisoners – Mondoweiss https://t.co/A3TSKXYHmv — mary brassell (@no_to_war) January 28, 2020

“The collective efforts at stifling their voices, even to the point of murder through torture and medical negligence, is provoking an oblivion which is tantamount to a loss of identity, at least when it comes to perception from the outside,” wrote renowned journalist and author Ramona Wadi.

“ With the exception of Palestinians in close proximity with Israeli forces, who spares a thought for Palestinian prisoners before they are turned into temporary headlines by Israel’s colonial violence?,” Wadi added.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)