Israel Reduces Food Amount Served to Palestinian Prisoners

February 18, 2020 News, Slider
A protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: via AJE)

The Israeli Prison Services (IPS) has decided to reduce food amounts served to Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, as well as other services, Palestinian Prisoner Club (PPC) revealed on Monday.

Israel has been intensifying a crackdown on Palestinian inmates over the past two years. In a statement, the PPC declared that this step is part of Israeli Minister Gilad Erdan’s plan, aimed at worsening conditions for Palestinian prisoners, and canceling all the achievements gained throughout the years.

The PPC also stated that Israel is to reduce the number of TV channels allowed for the prisoners from ten to seven, to lower the number of loaves of bread from five to four, and to withdraw cookers and 40 items from their purchases.

In addition, the IPS will also cut down on the amount of meat, water and books allowed. It will offer only boiled eggs, ban the use of colored blankets, restrict movement among prison departments, decrease the time of breaks, minimize the number of family visits and change factional representation.

Meanwhile, the prisoners stressed that they are currently laying out a resistance plan against the IPS over these measures, which are gradually being implemented.

The collective efforts at stifling their voices, even to the point of murder through torture and medical negligence, is provoking an oblivion which is tantamount to a loss of identity, at least when it comes to perception from the outside,” wrote renowned journalist and author Ramona Wadi.

With the exception of Palestinians in close proximity with Israeli forces, who spares a thought for Palestinian prisoners before they are turned into temporary headlines by Israel’s colonial violence?,” Wadi added.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.